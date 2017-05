Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everybody thinks they want to be a rock star, so Paul is having a chat with a regular guy from his neighborhood who happens to be an actual rock star. Jeff Keith, Lead Singer for Rock Band Tesla, and his wife, Vera, live just down the street from Paul and he regularly sees him walking past his house to pick up their kid from elementary school.

The band is currently on tour with Def Leppard and Poison, and will be taking a brief break before heading back out on the road.