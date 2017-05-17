Alameda County Deputy Killed in Crash Honored with Law Enforcement Procession

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- It’s never easy to say goodbye to a loved one, but through sobs, Sroeuy Khin’s family held onto one another for support as his casket was moved into the DeYoung Memorial Chapel in Stockton.

“He was the best dad anyone could ever ask for,” said Precious Ou, Khin’s daughter.

On Wednesday morning, his former co-workers led the way through downtown Stockton to the DeYoung Memorial Chapel, one of the last stops before Khin is laid to rest.

“He opened the doors to everyone.. to everyone… to niece, nephews, cousins… everyone… he never complained about anybody,” said Melanie Ou, Khin’s wife.

Deputy Khin had been with Alameda County since 2007. Prior to that, he protected his hometown as an officer with the Stockton Police force as well as Jackson Rancheria.

“Optimistic. He’s seen the good in everybody no matter what you did wrong,” his son BJ Phim said.

A horrible accident last Friday claimed Khin’s life. CHP investigators say a commuter bus crashed into the deputy’s Volkswagen Beetle on eastbound 580 near Tracy. Khin’s car was either stopped or traveling slowly, investigators had said.

“Just can’t believe he is gone,” said Vincent Ou, another one of the deputy’s children said through sobs.

His four kids are completely heartbroken over his sudden death, but they hold onto the values that have shaped them, values their father instilled in them,

“He’d make you reach your full potential somehow, some way in the words he said to you,” BJ Phim said.

Wednesday also marked his daughter Jas’ birthday, she was especially torn about her father’s death. Khin’s family has also set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses. His funeral is set for this weekend.