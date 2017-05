Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jen Lopez, marketing coordinator for the Tuolumne County Visitors Bureau, joined Gary and Lori to talk about some amazing attractions along Highway 108 and the Sonora Pass. This area offers great camping, hiking, mountain biking, fishing, and more! Enjoy the outdoors and all that Tuolumne County has to offer.

More info:

Tuolumne County Visitors Bureau

193 S. Washington St, Sonora

(800) 446-1333

VisitTcToday.com