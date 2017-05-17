Faux Botanicals for a Beautiful Wedding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Artficial Flowers have come along way and are now even more realistic than ever. Amy Hume, marketing director of Pottery World, and floral designer Maria Sarcadi talk about what make their floral arrangements so amazing. It's a great way to get out of season flowers at any time and the best thing is that they don't die! Studio40 Live is proud to have Pottery World be involved in our American Hero Wedding by doing the floral decor.

More info:

Pottery World

1006 White Rock Road, El Dorado Hills

4419 Granite Drive, Rocklin

PotteryWorld.com

Facebook: PotteryWorld

Twitter: @PotteryWorld