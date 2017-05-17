Five Guys Tops In-N-Out as America’s Favorite Burger Chain

SACRAMENTO — In-N-Out may be California’s cult favorite burger chain, but it is no longer America’s favorite.

Virginia-based Five Guys unseated the In-N-Out in Harris Poll’s annual EquiTrend Study. Five Guys has expanded across the nation, while In-N-Out, which held the title of America’s favorite burger chain for the past two years, is concentrated on the West Coast and in the Southwest.

The EquiTrend study asked consumers to rate chains based on familiarity, quality and who likely they were to buy the food. McDonald’s, the largest chain in terms of revenue, ranked No. 1 based on familiarity, but overall it ranked seventh, behind Shake Shack and Wendy’s.

America’s favorite burger chains, 2017

Five Guys Burgers and Fries In-N-Out Burger Shake Shack Wendy’s Culver’s Whataburger McDonald’s SONIC America’s Drive-In Smashburger Steak ‘n Shake

Five Guys was established in 1986 in Arlington, Virginia. It now has over 1,000 locations in the U.S., including six in the greater Sacramento area, seven in San Joaquin County and three in Stanislaus County.

In-N-Out has 313 locations in California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Texas and Oregon. The greater Sacramento area has 25 locations.