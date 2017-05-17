Graduating High Schoolers Walk to Inspire Elementary Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM -- In her cap and gown, Haley Cruz took an emotional walk down memory lane.

In just a few weeks, she'll graduate from Vista Del Lago High School in Folsom but on Wednesday, she and other seniors were back where it all began -- their elementary schools.

Cruz's little sister, a fourth grader at Empire Oaks, was there to cheer her on.

"Being able to see them were I grew up and imagining them when they're seniors kind of hit me home," Cruz said.

More than 300 graduating seniors took part in parades at five different elementary schools. Not only did they get a chance to see old teachers, they got the chance to inspire young students.

"I liked it because our teachers showed us some of the pictures of them when they were little, like in third grade, and it's fun to see them when they are in high school," Empire Oaks 4th grader Camryn Albertalli said.

Senior Reijer den Dulk says when he walked the halls of Empire Oaks, he wanted to be an inventor. Now, he will be going to University of San Diego in the fall where he'll major in engineering. He says he never thought this day would actually come.

"It was awesome. I just saw my first grade teacher, Mr Mason. It's amazing to see how far I've come. And it's awesome to see other teachers and students and how they are going to end up years to come," he said.