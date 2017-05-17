Man Accused of Entering Estranged Wife’s Home Through Doggy Door, Sexually Assaulting Her

CERES — Ceres police have arrested a man who was wanted for allegedly entering his estranged wife’s home through a doggy door, threatening her with a gun and sexually assaulting her.

The alleged assault happened around 10:20 p.m. on April 29 at the woman’s home near Hatch Road and Central Avenue in Ceres.

The woman was able to text a friend, who called police. As officers arrived, the suspect, 53-year-old Kevin Charles Sales, left the home. He has been wanted since the alleged assault and was arrested at his mother’s home on Monday.

Sales was arrested on charges of rape by force, making criminal threats, burglary of an inhabited dwelling, brandishing a firearm and violating an emergency protective order.

The woman was granted the protective order just a few weeks before the alleged assault, according to court records. She stated in court documents that Sales had previously abused her and threatened to kill her when she tried to leave him.

She said since she told him in February that she wanted a divorce, he called her thousands of times in 40-second intervals until she changes her number. She said she also caught him hiding in the backyard spying on her, police said.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ceres Police Department at (209) 538-5729.