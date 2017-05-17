Mermaid Weekend is Coming Up!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mermaid Weekend in Sacramento starts Thursday! Here's a list of events:

Mermaid Hyli Photoshoots at Dive Bar (All slots fully booked)

10 AM - 12 PM: The American River Parkway Foundation and the Sacramento Promenade of Mermaids host a river clean up at the Discovery Park River Access site - Off of Jibbom St

Friday, May 19th

12 PM - 2PM: Children's Mermaid Swim at the Hyatt Regency Sacramento with the Dive Bar - Mermaids.

4 PM - 8 PM: Adult Swim and Cocktail Party for Mermaid Weekend hosted by The Mermaid Atlantis at the Hyatt Regency Sacramento. Tickets $20 - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adult-swim-for-mermaid-weekend…

Saturday, May 20th

12 PM - 2PM (Promenade March beings at 1 PM): The 7th Annual Sacramento Promenade of Mermaids!!!

4 PM - 7 PM: Promenade After Party at Dive Bar and Pizza Rock Sacramento

Sunday, May 21st

12:30 PM: Dark Tide Productions presents: A screening of Splash with a lecture by Academy Award winner Robert Short. At the Historic Colonial Theatre