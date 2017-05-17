Mermaid Weekend is Coming Up!

Mermaid Weekend in Sacramento starts Thursday! Here's a list of events:
Mermaid Hyli Photoshoots at Dive Bar (All slots fully booked)
10 AM - 12 PM: The American River Parkway Foundation and the Sacramento Promenade of Mermaids host a river clean up at the Discovery Park River Access site - Off of Jibbom St
Friday, May 19th
12 PM - 2PM: Children's Mermaid Swim at the Hyatt Regency Sacramento with the Dive Bar - Mermaids.
4 PM - 8 PM: Adult Swim and Cocktail Party for Mermaid Weekend hosted by The Mermaid Atlantis at the Hyatt Regency Sacramento. Tickets $20 - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adult-swim-for-mermaid-weekend…
Saturday, May 20th
12 PM - 2PM (Promenade March beings at 1 PM): The 7th Annual Sacramento Promenade of Mermaids!!!
4 PM - 7 PM: Promenade After Party at Dive Bar and Pizza Rock Sacramento
Sunday, May 21st
12:30 PM: Dark Tide Productions presents: A screening of Splash with a lecture by Academy Award winner Robert Short. At the Historic Colonial Theatre