Neighbors Tie Blue Ribbons on Trees as Show of Support for Family of Deputy Killed in Crash

Neighbors of fallen Stanislaus County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Garner have been brainstorming for the past few days about how they can show respect and support for his wife and kids.

Wednesday, on the same day funeral arrangements were announced for Garner and Johnson, the neighbors decided to tie blue ribbons to trees on several streets surrounding Garner's home.

“Just so that they know we’re here now and into the future when everything kind of dies down," neighbor Joanne Ramos said.

Garner and Community Service Officer Raschel Johnson were killed Saturday morning in a fiery crash in Modesto. They were responding to a call for service when, for unknown reasons, their SUV veered off the road, crashed into an auto-wrecking business at a high rate of speed and burst into flames.

“They would bring their kids for walks, they would stop and play with Laci. Just a great guy, the best kind of neighbor you would want," neighbor Kathy Barboza said.