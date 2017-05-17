Police: Man Robs Home Improvement Store Four Times in Five Months

VACAVILLE — Police in Vacaville are looking for a man they say has robbed a Lowe’s home improvement store four times in the last five months.

Investigators say the man typically spends a few minutes browsing in the store before leaving with a handful of tools.

The man is said to drive a white Chevy Equinox SUV, which he usually parks near an exit. He’s described as white, between 25 and 35 years old, close to 200 pounds with brown hair and goatee facial hair. He is also known to wear different flat bill-style baseball caps.

Police say the man is also suspected in similar thefts in Fairfield, Vallejo and Sacramento.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Vacaville Community Service Officer Kaley Sullivan at (707) 449-5200.