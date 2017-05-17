Police Need Help Identifying Serial Convenience Store Robber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLACER COUNTY -- Roseville and Rocklin police are working together to identify a serial robber, and they are reaching out to the public with a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Police say the suspect has robbed 11 convenience stores between the two cities since late March, and he can be clearly seen in surveillance images.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early-to-mid 20s with blond or light brown hair and acne scars, standing 5-feet-9-inches to 6-feet tall, and weighting approximately 180 pounds. According to another description, he weighs somewhere between 160 and 170 pounds.

Police believe he may have made himself heavier appear at times by wearing many layers of clothing.

The suspect's walk has been described as "pigeon-toed."

Police say he tends to rob the businesses in the overnight hours between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., passing a note to the cashier demanding money. They also say he has displayed a firearm and a knife.

The $1,000 reward is offered through Roseville Crime Stoppers at (916) 783-STOP (783-7867). Callers may remain anonymous.