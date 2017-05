Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUTTER COUNTY -- Heavy winter flows on the Feather River are prompting urgent levee repairs in Yuba City.

The levee near the Fifth Street Bridge is being reinforced with riprap -- basketball-sized boulders -- to protect the city.

The Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency is also putting a slurry wall in for a levee south of Yuba City that saw boils and seepage this winter that required temporary repair.