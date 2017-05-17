Rocklin Police Investigate Crash; Roadways Shut Down in Area

Posted 10:01 PM, May 17, 2017, by , Updated at 10:00PM, May 17, 2017

ROCKLIN — Police in Rocklin investigated a major injury crash on Wednesday night.

Southbound Pacific Street between Cedar and Pine are closed due to the crash. Police say the crash could have been caused by a street race. A motorcyclist hit the curb and was ejected from the bike. They have been transported to the hospital with major injuries.

Police are looking for a white or silver Mitsubishi.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Rocklin Police Department at (916) 625-5400.