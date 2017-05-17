Sacramento Police Search for Carjacking Suspect, Release Surveillance Video

Police said the man saw an unattended Toyota Tacoma outside a restaurant on Broadway near 65th Street. The owner of the Tacoma saw the man in his truck and tried to confront him, police said, even trying to physically pull him out.
During the struggle, the truck owner reported the man threatened to shoot him but no gun was ever seen.
The man drove off in the victim's truck, and police said the victim was dragged a short distance before he fell.
The truck was later found close by, near 14th Avenue and 63rd Street.
Police said the man was described as Asian, in his late 20's, about 5-feet-6-inches tall, 120 pounds with black hair and a thin, black mustache. He was wearing an oversized blue t-shirt and blue basketball shorts.
Investigators released surveillance images from outside the restaurant.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Sacramento Police at (916) 264-5471.