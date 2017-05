Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Placer County Veterans Stand Down is happening May 23-25 at the Placer County Fairgrounds in Roseville.

It serves 400 local veterans and partners with area providers to give free services -- including meals, health and dental care, and even hot showers.

To pre-register and make an appointment with one of the assisting groups, please call 916-969-0320. For more questions about the event, or to make a monetary, in-kind donation, please contact Placer Veterans Stand Down administration at info@placerveteransstanddown.org or visit the website at www.placerveteransstanddown.org