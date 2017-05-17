It’s the latest trend in the legalization of marijuana. People are buying pot for their cats and dogs. Many contend marijuana can help dogs or cats with anxiety, or medical conditions like epilepsy. But what’s the science behind it? And as some vets may see in their emergency rooms, are some people taking these treats a step too far?
Tonight on FOX40: Pot for Pets?
-
Trump is a Buzzkill for Pot Stocks
-
For Pot Delivery Services, 4/20 is Like Black Friday
-
Recreational Cannabis Industry Wary of Trump Enforcement
-
Over 5,200 Marijuana Plants Confiscated from 9 Homes in Yuba, Sacramento Counties
-
Pediatricians Warn About Dangers of Kids Using Marijuana
-
-
Elizabeth Warren Demands Jeff Sessions Respect State Marijuana Law
-
Residents of Sacramento Apartment Complex Find Notes Reminding Them Marijuana Not Allowed
-
Ban on Commercial Marijuana Cultivation Deleted from Calaveras County Ballots
-
67 Pounds of Pot Found in Casket after Hearse Stopped near Tombstone
-
Colorado’s First Drive-Thru Pot Dispensary Opens on 4/20
-
-
UC Davis Researchers Find Mold, Bacteria in Medical Marijuana Samples
-
With Pot Legal in California, No Word Yet on Regulation for Edibles
-
Taiwan Bans Eating Dog and Cat Meat