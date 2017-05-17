Wellspring Women’s Center Getting New Kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- It looked like the set of a home improvement show, but it was really the work of the local community, giving a long-awaited kitchen makeover to a deserving nonprofit -- the Wellspring Women's Center.

"Many of these women are homeless. Some have come from very difficult, abusive situations with no one to support them. So they come here and they feel safe, they feel welcomed. And it gives them what they need to return to making due with the life that they have," said Sister Sheila Novak with the Wellspring Women's Center.

Wellspring's humble beginnings date back to 1987 on Broadway Street in Sacramento.

Sister Catherine and Sister Claire served donuts and coffee to women and children in need.

No need for a big kitchen. Just a table.

Eventually, they moved to a bigger building on Fourth Avenue, and opened up a children's center and offered free parental counseling.

In 2011, they realized they needed to change their menu.

"We learned that many of our guests are pre-diabetic and diabetic, and so we wanted to foster their health," said Sister Sheila.

But that would require an expensive commercial kitchen in order to serve more than 200 women and children daily -- something they didn't have.

Over the years, as needs changed, Wellspring has had to patch things together. But after this renovation, everything will be new and up to code.

Helping make this happen? More than $200,000 raised by Leadership Sacramento and SMUD.

"Because of Wellspring and the extent to which the community believes in this organization, I think that's how we got to the number we got today. We just wanted to make sure that for the next 30 years they can continue to do the amazing work they do today," said Chad Roberts with Leadership Sacramento.

"You can make the wheel go forward, but unless it's well oiled, you know the difference it makes to make something run smoothly. And I think that is going to be the biggest difference for us. We're so grateful," said Sister Sheila.

Grateful for the opportunity to serve the underserved.