Woman Found Fatally Shot in Lincoln Garage, Suspect Dies Following Chase

LINCOLN — A woman was found dead in the garage of a Lincoln home Wednesday morning.

Police followed reports of shots fired to a home on Lincoln Airpark Drive around 8:20 a.m.

The woman was found dead at the scene. Investigators say the man suspected in the killing was found dead following a chase on eastbound Interstate 80 near Hirschdale Road in Placer County.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has the suspect had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators did not say what the relationship was between the victim and suspect.

This is Lincoln’s first homicide in seven years.