LINCOLN — A woman was found dead in the garage of a Lincoln home Wednesday morning.

Police followed reportsĀ of shots fired to a home on Lincoln Airpark Drive around 8:20 a.m.

The woman was found dead at the scene. Investigators do not believe the shooting to be random.

Witnesses reported seeing a white Hyundai fleeing the area. Police are currently searching for a suspect but did not provide any further information.

This is Lincoln’s first homicide in seven years.