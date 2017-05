Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yvonne Strahovski took some time Wednesday to talk about her villainous role as Serena Joy in the acclaimed Hulu adaptation of "The Handmaid's Tale."

The series is based off the 1985 dystopian novel from Margaret Atwood, in which women in the near future are oppressed by a totalitarian regime.

New episodes "The Handmaid's Tale" are on Hulu every Wednesday.