Adopt a Pet: Strider

Name: Strider

Age: 7 years old

Sex: Male

Color: Brindle

Breed: Hound/Shepherd mix

Adoption Fee: $100

Strider is as handsome as they come. Loving his chest rubbed is one of his favorite things as well as playing with other dogs, and hanging out with his people. Strider thinks he's a lap dog at 87 lbs.!

He's also a smart guy knowing sit, stay, come and wait. He's a friend of dogs and people but not so much cats. He loves staring at squirrels too!

Secondary Topic: Our Spring Book Sale is in full swing through Sunday, May 21st! The hours are 10:00 am to 6:00 pm except for Sunday. Hours for Sunday are 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. Also, all books are 1/2 off on Sunday. All proceeds goes to carrying for the animals. The location is at the corner of El Camino and Watt Avenue, right next to Walmart in the old Anna's Linens store.