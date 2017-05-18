Car in Times Square Crashes into Pedestrians, One dead, 12 Hurt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- One person is dead and at least 12 others injured after a vehicle crashed onto a busy sidewalk in Times Square, according to WPIX.

According to reports, the crash happened around 12 p.m. on Thursday, according to witness accounts and photos posted online.

According to the FDNY, one person has died and 12 others were injured.

NYPD officials said the incident is not connected to terrorism and a 26-year-old male is in custody, according to CBS New York.

According to multiple reports, the suspect has “multiple DWIs” and was attempted to flee the scene when he was arrested.

