Cheer Sacramento in Upcoming Davis Pride Festival

Mae is outside with Sacramento Cheer as they prepare for their next appearance at the Davis Pride Community Festival.

Cheer Sacramento’s mission is to support local nonprofits through volunteer work and raising funds by performing breathtaking stunt routines. Cheer Sacramento was founded in 1999 and is an 18 and over team. The team makes appearance and performs around the Sacramento community throughout the year.

Davis Pride Community Festival

Sunday, May 21, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Central Park in Davis, C Street between 3rd and 5th streets in Davis, Calif.

Admission: FREE

DavisPride.org

Festival highlights include:

· 5K Run/Walk for Equality, presented by On Your Mark Race Management, with on-site registration beginning at 9 a.m.

· Exhibitor fair featuring more than 70 vendors

· Food trucks