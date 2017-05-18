El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department Looking for Tips to Solve 2008 Cold Case Murder

EL DORADO COUNTY — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help solving a 2008 cold case murder.

Linda Hussumi Murray’s body was found on March 2, 2008, down a ravine near the Skunk Hollow recreation area of Salmon Falls Road, between El Dorado Hills and Cool. Her body was found by a group motorcyclists who had stopped in the parking lot to take a break from their ride.

The next day, Murray’s white Chrysler PT Cruiser was found in the parking lot of a Sacramento shopping center. It appears her vehicle was left there on Feb. 29, 2008 around 10:30 p.m. A white man was seen walking around the vehicle in the parking lot. He left in a white, silver or gray four-door pickup truck. It is not known if Murray met with the man in the parking lot or if she was taken from there.

At the time of her death, Linda Murray was living in Sacramento. She was recently separated from her husband, Brian Murray, but the two had remained close. Linda Murray was in a new relationship with Donny Farrimond, whom she met while living at the La Riviera Drive Apartments.

Linda Murray often frequented the areas of Howe and College Town Drive and spent time at the Stinger Bar.

If you knew Linda Murray or anyone associated with her, Farrimond or Brian Murray, you are asked to call the El Dorado County Cold Case task force at (530) 621-4590.