Grieving Widow Traumatized After Burglars Break In, Steal Wedding Bands

FOLSOM -- A Folsom woman is traumatized after her home was burglarized on Wednesday night.

Debbie Grubb said she only left her home for 30 minutes, but that was enough time for someone to break in and steal her jewelry -- including family heirloom wedding bands.

The burglars also ransacked her bedroom, which is still a mess.

Grubb said her husband died about a month ago. She was already devastated about losing the love of her life, and now she is terrified to be in her home. She said the rings were the one tangible reminder she had of her husband, and now they are gone.

The Folsom Police Department says they are investigating the burglary and came by the home to take fingerprints.