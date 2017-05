YUBA CITY — Two people have died in a “horrific” crash just north of Yuba City on Highway 99, according to the CHP.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Highway 99 near the Lomo Crossing.

Traffic in the area is being detoured. Drivers should expect delays.

There is no estimated time for reopening, according to Caltrans.

All train traffic has also been stopped in the area.

