Placerville Man, 20, Arrested for Child Molestation

PLACERVILLE — Placerville authorities arrested a 20-year-old man for child molestation Wednesday.

Police say the crime happened earlier in May 2017. The 13-year-old girl involved told officers she met Clayton Christensen in early May and he began messaging her on Facebook.

The victim reported that Christensen had sexual intercourse with her after he arranged to meet her after school one day.

Christensen was arrested after giving Placerville police a statement.

He is being held in the El Dorado County Jail for Lewd and Lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old.