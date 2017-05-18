Summer Safari at the Citrus Town Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Andrea Faria, event manager of the Citrus Town Center, joined Gary and Lori on the patio to talk about the Summer Safari Series. Citrus Town Center is known for offering great dining and shopping, but they also host family-friendly events too. Select Fridays they will be hosting the Summer Safari Series with each event having a different theme. Tomorrow's theme will "Spring has Sprung" and it will feature a garden party, craft session, face painting and more! Head out to the Citrus Town Center and enjoy a fun day with the entire family.

More info:

Summer Safari Series

Select Fridays/Summer Safari

10:30am-12pm

Merchant Event

12-2pm

Citrus Town Center

7925 Greenback Lane, Citrus Heights, CA 95610

(916) 903-7076

CitrusTownCenter.com

Facebook: Citrus Town Center

Twitter: @CitrusTownCenter