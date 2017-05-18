Thank a Hero with the Elk Grove Auto Mall

Posted 3:13 PM, May 18, 2017, by , Updated at 01:42PM, May 18, 2017


Vince Bloom of The Elk Grove Auto Mall joined Gary and Lori to talk about the "Thank a Hero Today" event.  Register a hero of yours to get a swag bag loaded with $200 of goods.  The basket features a $50 voucher for Elk Grove Automall and several other coupons for local restaurants and businesses.  Studio40 Live is proud to have the Elk Grove Auto Mall as a sponsor for our American Hero Wedding.  They will be giving one lucky couple a whopping $25,000 credit towards any car they want!  Thank a hero today with the Elk Grove Auto Mall!

More info:
Thank a Hero Today
Now-June 30th
Elk Grove Auto Mall Dealerships
ThankaHeroToday.com

Elk Grove Auto Mall
ElkGroveAutoMall.com
Facebook: Elk Grove Autos
Twitter: @ElkGroveAutos