Thank a Hero with the Elk Grove Auto Mall

Vince Bloom of The Elk Grove Auto Mall joined Gary and Lori to talk about the "Thank a Hero Today" event. Register a hero of yours to get a swag bag loaded with $200 of goods. The basket features a $50 voucher for Elk Grove Automall and several other coupons for local restaurants and businesses. Studio40 Live is proud to have the Elk Grove Auto Mall as a sponsor for our American Hero Wedding. They will be giving one lucky couple a whopping $25,000 credit towards any car they want! Thank a hero today with the Elk Grove Auto Mall!
More info:
Thank a Hero Today
Now-June 30th
Elk Grove Auto Mall Dealerships
ThankaHeroToday.com
Elk Grove Auto Mall
ElkGroveAutoMall.com
Facebook: Elk Grove Autos
Twitter: @ElkGroveAutos