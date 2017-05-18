Thank a Hero with the Elk Grove Auto Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vince Bloom of The Elk Grove Auto Mall joined Gary and Lori to talk about the "Thank a Hero Today" event. Register a hero of yours to get a swag bag loaded with $200 of goods. The basket features a $50 voucher for Elk Grove Automall and several other coupons for local restaurants and businesses. Studio40 Live is proud to have the Elk Grove Auto Mall as a sponsor for our American Hero Wedding. They will be giving one lucky couple a whopping $25,000 credit towards any car they want! Thank a hero today with the Elk Grove Auto Mall!

More info:

Thank a Hero Today

Now-June 30th

Elk Grove Auto Mall Dealerships

ThankaHeroToday.com

Elk Grove Auto Mall

ElkGroveAutoMall.com

Facebook: Elk Grove Autos

Twitter: @ElkGroveAutos