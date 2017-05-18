The Galt Strawberry Festival is Coming!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ann Ullrich of the Galt District Chamber of Commerce talks about the upcoming Galt Strawberry Festival. The family fun event features great music, food, strawberry drinks, chef cook-off, classic car show, and more! Head to Galt and enjoy the Strawberry Festival this weekend!

More info:

Galt Strawberry Festival

Saturday & Sunday

Galt Market Grounds

Adults $7, children 5 and under Free

GaltStrawberryFestival.com

Galt District Chamber of Commerce

431 South Lincoln Way, Galt

(209) 745-2529

GaltChamber.com