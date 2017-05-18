The Galt Strawberry Festival is Coming!

Posted 3:14 PM, May 18, 2017, by , Updated at 01:51PM, May 18, 2017


Ann Ullrich of the Galt District Chamber of Commerce talks about the upcoming Galt Strawberry Festival.  The family fun event features great music, food, strawberry drinks, chef cook-off, classic car show, and more!  Head to Galt and enjoy the Strawberry Festival this weekend!

More info:
Galt Strawberry Festival
Saturday & Sunday
Galt Market Grounds
Adults $7, children 5 and under Free
GaltStrawberryFestival.com

Galt District Chamber of Commerce
431 South Lincoln Way, Galt
(209) 745-2529
GaltChamber.com