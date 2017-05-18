Citrus Heights Woman Accused of Shooting Roommate

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A Citrus Heights woman was arrested after allegedly shooting her roommate, police say.

Just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Citrus Heights police responded to a home on Saint Philomena Way in Citrus Heights where a 46-year-old man had been shot in the backyard. The man was conscious and alert and told officers he had been shot by one of his roommates.

The suspect, 54-year-old Melanie Rasmussen, was at the home and was arrested.

The man was taken to a local hospital, and he is expected to survive.

Rasmussen was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Detectives are still trying to determine a motive in the shooing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Citrus Heights Police Department at (916) 727-5500.