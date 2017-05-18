Your Weekend, May 18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Paul and Simone have a list of fun things for you to do this weekend.

7th Annual Sacramento Promenade of Mermaids

Old Sacramento Riverfront Park

May 20

Sat Noon-4pm

URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/7th-annual-promenade-mermaids/

Fish Family Fest

Cal Expo

May 20

Sat 3pm-9pm | VIP Entry 2pm

URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/fish-family-fest-2/

Sunday Street on Broadway, NOTE: For Sunday Street on the Broadway, there are no photo images available. However, there is a teaser video you can use for the segment. Here is the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OvF7i-p9Ubg

Riverside Boulevard to 26th Street, down to 2nd Avenue and east to Broadway

May 21

Sun 8am-Noon

URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sunday-street-broadway/

Intergalactic Expo 2017

West Sacramento Community Center

May 21

Sun 10am-6pm

URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/intergalactic-expo-2017/

MAKE IT A NIGHT:

Broadway Sacramento presents The Phantom of the Opera

Community Center Theater

May 17-28

Thurs 2pm & 8pm; Fri 8pm; Sat 2pm & 8pm; Sun 2pm & 7:30pm

URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/?keyword=broadway%20sacramento%20phantom&do_search=yes&term&event_location&event_city=0&start_date=05-15-2017&end_date=05-30-2017&date_format=m-d-Y

Restaurant Pick:

Osaka Sushi Japanese Restaurant

Address: 1200 K St; Ste #7

URL: http://osakasushi.com/

Bar Pick:

Downtown &Vine

Address: 1200 K St; Ste #8

URL: https://www.downtownandvine.com/