Your Weekend, May 18

Courtesy of Sacramento365, Paul and Simone have a list of fun things for you to do this weekend.
7th Annual Sacramento Promenade of Mermaids
Old Sacramento Riverfront Park
May 20
Sat Noon-4pm
URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/7th-annual-promenade-mermaids/
Fish Family Fest
Cal Expo
May 20
Sat 3pm-9pm | VIP Entry 2pm
URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/fish-family-fest-2/
Sunday Street on Broadway, NOTE: For Sunday Street on the Broadway, there are no photo images available. However, there is a teaser video you can use for the segment. Here is the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OvF7i-p9Ubg
Riverside Boulevard to 26th Street, down to 2nd Avenue and east to Broadway
May 21
Sun 8am-Noon
URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sunday-street-broadway/
Intergalactic Expo 2017
West Sacramento Community Center
May 21
Sun 10am-6pm
URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/intergalactic-expo-2017/
MAKE IT A NIGHT:
Broadway Sacramento presents The Phantom of the Opera
Community Center Theater
May 17-28
Thurs 2pm & 8pm; Fri 8pm; Sat 2pm & 8pm; Sun 2pm & 7:30pm
URL: http://www.sacramento365.com/event/?keyword=broadway%20sacramento%20phantom&do_search=yes&term&event_location&event_city=0&start_date=05-15-2017&end_date=05-30-2017&date_format=m-d-Y
Restaurant Pick:
Osaka Sushi Japanese Restaurant
Address: 1200 K St; Ste #7
URL: http://osakasushi.com/
Bar Pick:
Downtown &Vine
Address: 1200 K St; Ste #8
URL: https://www.downtownandvine.com/