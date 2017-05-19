Martina is outside with Kat Coffey (Sacramento Music Festival Spokesperson) the band Todd Morgan & The Emblems getting a preview of the upcoming music festival in Sacramento.
44th Annual Sacramento Music Festival
- Memorial Day weekend (May 26 – May 30)
- Outdoor music party in festive streets of Old Sacramento
- Features 70 acts performing over 250 sets in 14 different venues
- Featured bands include:
- Pete Escovedo
- Louis Prima Jr.
- Queen Nation
- Phat Cat Swinger
- Wonder Bread 5
- Tickets available at SacMusicFest.com