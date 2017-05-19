44th Annual Sacramento Music Festival

Martina is outside with Kat Coffey (Sacramento Music Festival Spokesperson) the band Todd Morgan & The Emblems getting a preview of the upcoming music festival in Sacramento.

  • Memorial Day weekend (May 26 – May 30)
  • Outdoor music party in festive streets of Old Sacramento
  • Features 70 acts performing over 250 sets in 14 different venues
  • Featured bands include:
    • Pete Escovedo
    • Louis Prima Jr.
    • Queen Nation
    • Phat Cat Swinger
    • Wonder Bread 5
  • Tickets available at SacMusicFest.com