AMBER ALERT: Police Searching for 1-Year-Old Boy, 30-Year-Old Male Suspect

SAN FRANCISCO — The CHP has put out an AMBER Alert for a missing one-year-old boy out of San Francisco.

The boy, Makai Bangoura, is described as 3-feet-tall, 40 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Jason Lam. Lam is described as an Asian male, 5-feet 3-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect was last seen driving a 2000 tan Toyota Corolla with the license plate 5SEY238.

Authorities say the suspect may be suicidal and should not be approached.

If seen call 911.

Stay with FOX40 for updates.