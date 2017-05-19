Bodies of Missing Santa Rosa Couple Found One Month After Plane’s Disappearance

SIERRA COUNTY — The bodies of a Santa Rosa couple, whose plane went missing, have been found in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Sierra County authorities had been searching the area for the single-engine plane and the couple,identified as Mark and Brenda Richard, since April 17.

More than 100 people from different agencies and groups joined forces to search for the plane after its disappearance.

The Sierra County Sheriff’s Department confirms that the couple’s plane was found Tuesday and the bodies were identified Thursday.

An autopsy to determine the couple’s cause of death is underway.