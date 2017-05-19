Burning Man Event Could Bring Much-Needed Money to Gibson Ranch

ELVERTA — A few thousand people are expected to attend a regional Burning Man event in June, one of many upcoming events that may help a troubled Gibson Ranch Park.

Summer of Spark has been planned for June 3 and 4. To be held in a field at the park, the event is meant to be a taste of Burning Man “without the dust.”

For former congressman and general manager of Gibson Ranch Park Doug Ose, events like Summer of Spark are good business moves.

At the moment, the park receives no money from the county and is struggling financially. In a meeting with the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors scheduled for Tuesday, Ose says they will be discussing funding for the park, which would include $100,000 from the county.

It seems the event could be nothing but a good thing for Gibson Ranch, and Ose as well as neighbors agree.

In 2015 Aftershock Festival brought traffic to the area surrounding Gibson Ranch. However, neighbors aren’t too concerned about Summer of Spark causing any issues for the area.