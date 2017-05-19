California Coalition Pushes for More Independence from US

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The California Freedom Coalition gathered at the state capitol Friday to deliver their Independence Initiative to the Office of the Attorney General.

The coalition believes that the will of the majority of Californians has not carried enough weight at the federal level. So, while their initiative does not directly call for California succession, it does push for the governor to negotiate for more autonomy for the state.

Although no legislators have come out in favor of the petition, the organization hopes to see it on the November 2018 ballot.

Those opposed to the initiative showed up to protest. President Donald Trump supporters believed succession would be treason.

However, many vied for rural California to instead pull from the state and become the State of Jefferson.