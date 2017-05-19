Family, Friends Fight Alongside Salida Woman Diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer

SALIDA — Twenty-nine-year-old Selena Chun of Salida went from being an active, healthy mom of three little boys to bedridden in a matter of weeks.

Chun was recently diagnosed with stage 4 Sarcoma. It’s a rare and aggressive form of cancer that targets the bones and connective tissues.

Last week her family was planning on holding up signs outside of Kaiser Permanente in Modesto to encourage her to get better while undergoing an aggressive round of chemo because her immune system was too weak for her to have visitors. However, things took a very fast turn for the worse, and that day her doctors released her to go home on hospice care.

So, Chun’s friends and family stood outside of her home, holding up their signs and playing music as she wept from her doorway.

Chun says that once she got home, she heard her children’s voices and they gave her the will to keep fighting.

People can follow her journey on her Facebook page or donate to her YouCaring account.