Folsom Lake’s Driftwood Problem Could Hinder Eager Boaters

FOLSOM -- With boat sales and lake levels on the rise, Folsom Lake has seen many boaters eager to get out on the water.

However, the heavy rainfall has also brought a large amount of debris that could be potentially dangerous to those on the lake.

Craig Larson, owner of Larson Marine in Rancho Cordova, says boat sales are up around 15 percent this year compared to last year.

A very full Folsom Lake and other area rivers are a main reason why. The current gas prices play a role as well he says.

"People were putting in pre-orders back in November knowing it was going to be a great year," Larson said.

Friday the Brown's Ravine boat launch on Folsom Lake was packed with boaters able to launch where there was very little or no water just a year ago.

Last year, when the drought created very low water levels at Folsom Lake, motorized boats could only be driven at a maximum of 5 mph.

The problem this year is with all the driftwood that has made its way into the lake.

Crews are still cleaning up 7,000 tons of driftwood and will continue to do so for weeks, which could stall boating yet again.