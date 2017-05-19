Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Galt Strawberry Festival is now in its 22nd year with attendance reaching over 25,000 and climbing annually. Each year the festival grows and changes, adding some new and refining the old. Their Classic Car Show has proven to be a favorite amongst festival-goers.

The Festival has become a destination throughout Northern California and the pride of Galt.

Sarah takes part in Running of the Berries where adults like the Mayor, Police Chief and others dress in the strawberry costumes and children run around them pulling the little strawberries off their costumes.