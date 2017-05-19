In Your Neighborhood: Folsom

This week for In Your Neighborhood, Paul and Simone are having a blast in Folsom checking out some of the fun things the city has to offer.
BJ Cinnamon
- Based on Yelp Review and algorithms, BJ Cinnamon was voted the Best Bakery in California.
Folsom History Museum
-
The Folsom History Museum focuses on exhibits about Folsom's native people, the discovery of gold in California and the formation of mining camps, ethnic groups who contributed to this area, the formation of the town, railroad, prison, powerhouse, and later efforts at gold mining. The museum is located in the historic Wells Fargo & Company assay office and bank, originally constructed in 1860.
Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary
- The Friends of the Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary, Incorporated is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 1981 to help support the Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary. The mission of the Friends of the Folsom Zoo Sanctuary, Inc., is to preserve and enhance a city treasure by assisting in the enrichment of the lives of the animals living at the Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary.
- Get a sneak preview of the new Zoo Sanctuary’s new barnyard—a safe and comfortable “forever home” for rescued farm animals. Meet Gus the draft horse, Dasher the miniature horse, Hallie and Rosie the miniature donkeys, and Ernie the Zebu.
Johnny Cash Bridge
- View the Johnny Cash Bridge and Trail, and learn more about a world-class public art experience to celebrate and honor one of the world’s most famous country musicians and his influence on Folsom. The project will include eight larger-than-life public art pieces and a three-acre park honoring the ‘Man in Black.’ Construction is underway on the second phase of the Johnny Cash Trail, located at East Natoma Street and Folsom Prison Road. This phase of the project includes 1.25 miles of Class I paved trail, an undercrossing tunneling beneath Prison Road to allow trail users to safely bypass vehicular traffic, and a beautiful 190-foot wooden arched bridge that will provide views of the American River Canyon, Lake Natoma, and beyond.
Folsom Aquatic Center
- Summer is just around the corner! The Folsom Aquatic Center is the perfect place to enjoy warm summer days with family and friends. Facility features multiple pools, diving boards, water slides, and giant inflatables. Also, a new giant inflatable obstacle course has a new home at the Folsom Aquatic Center to join the other inflatables known as The Kiwi, Montee, and The Beast.
