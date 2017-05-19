Kentucky Family’s Stolen Dog Found in Turlock 3 Years Later

TURLOCK — It took three years, but a Kentucky family finally received some incredible news after their dog was found in a Walmart parking lot in Turlock.

When Trixie, a 13-year-old poodle mix, went missing her family did all they could to find her.. They made flyers and offered a reward for her return, but three years went by with no answers.

The Turlock Police Department reports that around 1:30 p.m. Monday a citizen dropped Trixie off at Turlock Police Animal Services.

Although the number registered to Trixie’s microchip was bad, the animal services staff was able to determine that she was from Kentucky.

Animal Services Officer Katie Butler called Trixie’s family when she found a veterinarian who had her information.

The family said that they have never been to California. They now believe that their dog was stolen from their yard all those years ago.

Now that Trixie is finally safe and sound, her family has paid for her plane ticket home. Animal Services supervisor Glena Jackson will take Trixie to the Sacramento Airport on Saturday so she can finally return to Kentucky.

On June 13, Mayor Gary Soiseth will name Trixie as the first “Pet of the Year.”