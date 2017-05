Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tony Tecate and DJ Squintz of KSFM 102.5 joined us on the show today to promote the upcoming 102.5 Music Festival. See some of the hottest in hip-hop with featured artists: Ludacris, Adrian Marcel, Sage the Gemini, Lil Uzi Vert, and more! Get your tickets now!

More info:

102.5 Music Festival

Saturday

10:30am

Yolo County Fairgrounds

KSFM.com

Facebook: @KSFM1025