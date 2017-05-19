News Details Revealed in Fatal Hit-and-Run on Highway 99

STOCKTON — Authorities have revealed additional details surrounding a hit-and-run that killed a 20-year-old in April on Highway 99 in Ripon.

CHP Stockton reports that they are looking for a dark gray, 2011 through 2013 Dodge Caravan with damage to the right front bumper. The Dodge may have been one of many cars that hit and killed Rohid Popal.

On April 22 Popal was standing next to an unoccupied 1999 Honda parked on the right shoulder of southbound Highway 99. The 20-year-old’s vehicle had somehow left the road and crashed into the car, according to CHP Stockton.

A 21-year-old from Tracy was driving her 2012 Volkswagen when she looked over at Popal on the side of the road. As a result, she did not notice that his 2000 Chevrolet was still stopped on the highway and she crashed into it. Both cars traveled over to the center median.

Popal then reportedly walked into the roadway and may have been struck by the Dodge Caravan. CHP says other vehicles may have also hit Popal and left him at the scene where he died.

The 21-year-old driver and her passenger were transported to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash between the driver of the Volkswagen and Popal’s vehicle, but they do not know about the people involved in his death.

