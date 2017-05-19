Police Arrest 18-Year-Old Serial Convenience Store Robber

ROCKLIN — An 18-year-old suspected of robbing several Rocklin and Roseville convenience stores was arrested Friday in Roseville.

Steven Anthony was arrested after police served a search warrant at a Roseville residence, according to the Rocklin Police Department.

The 18-year-old is allegedly responsible for robbing 11 convenience stores since March, sometimes armed with a firearm and a knife.

Officials used surveillance footage from the stores that clearly showed Anthony, who is pigeon-toed. Police believe he attempted to change his appearance by wearing multiple layers of clothing at a time.