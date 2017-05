Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Watch as heroes go head to head in the "Heroes' Relay" at the Sierra Gold Masters Track and Field Festival. The exhibition relay consists of police, fire, sheriff, and search and rescue. The folks from Nevada County Search and Rescue will proudly be competing in the 4x100 relay. Who will be crowned the Heroes' Relay champions? Find out tomorrow!

More info:

Sierra Gold Masters Track and Field Festival

Saturday, 6pm

Nevada Union High School

Grass Valley

Tickets: $5

(530) 470-8697