Stockton CHP Investigates School Bus Collision that Injured 4 Students

STOCKTON — Four students were injured early Saturday morning after the school bus they were on was hit by another vehicle in a Stockton intersection.

A Stockton Unified school bus carrying seven students was traveling northbound on Fred Russo Drive around 6:35 a.m. The driver stopped at March Lane after noticing the traffic light was inoperable.

After waiting for other vehicles to come to a stop, the bus driver went through the intersection. At the same time, a Nissan Pathfinder going eastbound on March Lane did not react to the failed light and collided with the left side of the school bus.

The four students who complained of pain were taken to local hospitals. Neither driver suffered injuries in the collision.

Stockton CHP is now investigating the incident and has not released any identities.