Cloud Computing Takes Preakness as Derby Winner Always Dreaming Fades

BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 20: Cloud Computing #2 ridden by Javier Castellano (L) beats Classic Empire #5 ridden by Julien Leparpux to win the 142nd running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 20: Cloud Computing #2 ridden by Javier Castellano (L) beats Classic Empire #5 ridden by Julien Leparpux to win the 142nd running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 20, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
(CNN) — Cloud Computing, ridden by Javier Castellano, finished first in the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, denying Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming a chance to capture horse racing’s Triple Crown.
Classic Empire crossed the finish line second at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.
Always Dreaming, which led much of the race, finished well back.
Developing story – more to come