Cloud Computing Takes Preakness as Derby Winner Always Dreaming Fades

(CNN) — Cloud Computing, ridden by Javier Castellano, finished first in the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, denying Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming a chance to capture horse racing’s Triple Crown.

Classic Empire crossed the finish line second at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Always Dreaming, which led much of the race, finished well back.

