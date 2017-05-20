Keynote Speaker at California Democratic Convention: Let Investigation Run its Course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- California Democrat and the party's most senior member on the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, spoke to a crowd of about 800 Democrats at the convention center in downtown Sacramento Saturday evening.

Schiff, who represents California's 28th District, spoke for 25 minutes, spending the later half of his speech condemning President Donald Trump.

"So much is riding on us here in California, to pick up the mantle of leadership just as our president has set it down," Schiff told the audience.

Schiff also spoke one on one with FOX40 about his views on the current investigation into Russia's hacking during the 2016 presidential election, saying he likes the choice of former FBI Director Robert Mueller to lead the investigation.

However, Schiff continued to state his belief that pushing for the president's impeachment is not the way to go.

"We have a lot of work to do in the investigation, we need to follow the facts wherever they lead -- I don't think we should try to predict where we will be at the end of the investigation," Schiff says.