Man Detained by ICE Speaks Out

Hugo Mejia cannot believe this is happening.

"I never been in jail like a criminal," Mejia said.

But for the last 18 days he's been in an Elk Grove Detention Center by order of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. After 16 years in America, he could be deported any day -- leaving behind a wife and three children and his home.

"My kids, they grow up here, for us this is our country," he said.

Mejia said in his time in the U.S. he's tried to be careful and avoid law enforcement.

"I know I am illegal in this country, so I have to do everything right," he said.

But he and a coworker were arrested when they tried to enter Travis Air Force Base to do construction work. Security checked his ID and found out he was in the country illegally. Mejia said he didn't realize he would have to enter military property.

In some cases, an ICE detainee has the right to go before a judge who will decide whether or not they get deported. However Mejia is on a deportation fast track because he was caught crossing into the country illegally from Mexico once before.

He has just one hope for being able to stay: if his lawyer can make the case that he would be in danger if he was deported to Mexico, then he could qualify for a deportation hearing. He hopes speaking out will help.

"We have to do something at least the people know our case and decide if we're good for this country," Mejia said.

His message is reaching some. Congressman Jared Huffman from San Rafael joined a small group from Marin County who gathered at the Elk Grove jail Saturday in support of Mejia.

"If they give me the chance to be legal, to stay here, I try to do better things," Mejia said.